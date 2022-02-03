wrestling / News
Tickets Now On Sale For MLW Kings of Colosseum
Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets are on sale for MLW Kings of Colosseum, which happens on May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It will feature an MLW TV taping.
Philly tickets now on sale at MLW2300.com
MLW returns to the 2300 Arena May 13.
Grab your tickets for MLW’s return to Philly this morning at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com.
Major League Wrestling today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Friday, May 13 with MLW Kings of Colosseum at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping.
Get your tickets starting this Thursday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern) at MLW2300.com.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
Jacob Fatu
Davey Richards
Cesar Duran
World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan
Mads Krugger
Calvin Tankman
Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
Myron Reed
Aramis
Arez
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
KC Navarro
Savio Vega
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon!
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
