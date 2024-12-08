Tiffany Stratton Makes Surprise Appearance at NXT Deadline, Teases Future MITB Cash-In

It was Tiffy Time at NXT Deadline, as Tiffany Stratton made a surprise appearance in a backstage segment. Stratton spoke with General Manager Ava about NXT New Year’s Evil, then teased that she could cash-in her Money in the Bank contract on the NXT Women’s champion. That will be either Roxanne Perez or Giulia, who are set to face each other for that belt on January 7 in Los Angeles.

