– Jade Cargill might be the Queen of the Ring, but should not overcome reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton tonight at WWE SummerSlam. It was once again Tiffy Time, as Stratton managed to overcome the challenge Jade Cargill presented, retaining her title.

Cargill attempted an Avalanche Jaded. However, Tiffany Stratton countered the move, hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the victory on Jade Cargill. Stratton has held the title for 210 days. She won it from Nia Jax earlier in January after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

