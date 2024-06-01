– While speaking to Witty Whittier during a recent interview, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton discussed why she has such a strong connection with the fans. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“You know, I, I’m honestly trying to figure that out as well. I just, I feel like when I go out there, I, I’m kind of just authentically me just kind of turned up a little bit and I feel like people, they notice that and they see that and like, I’m not playing an act almost. So I feel like that’s why people they can relate to me or, they buy whatever I’m putting down. They believe it. They think that that’s really who I am, and that’s because it is.”