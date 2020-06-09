wrestling / News
Various News: Tiger Mask To Miss Upcoming NJPW Shows, Southern Pro Wrestling Returning in New Zealand in August
– NJPW has announced that Tiger Mask will miss NJPW’s upcoming shows as he is recovering from colonic diverticulitis.
– Southern Pro Wrestling in New Zealand has announced that with the country lifting its coronavirus restrictions, they will hold two shows on August 7th and 8th for their fifth anniversary celebration. The August 7th show will feature a Southern Rumble. Tickets for the show go on sale June 19th; you can find out more here.
BREAKING NEWS: 7th & 8th August. Two Shows. #SouthernRumble 5th Year Anniversary Weekend! Tickets on sale 19th June. More information available soon via https://t.co/oaJIWUeSfn 🇳🇿👊
'5 Years in the making' – Come celebrate it with us in our homegrown city of #Invercargill! pic.twitter.com/uG3jGb3vhz
— SPWNZ (@SPWrestlingNZ) June 9, 2020
