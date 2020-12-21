wrestling / News
Tiger Mask Returns To Action At NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Event
Tiger Mask made his return to NJPW at today’s Road to Tokyo Dome event, his first match since February. He had been out of action due to colonic diverticulitis, which was announced in June as NJPW began holding shows again during the pandemic.
He had a match with Satoshi Kojima & Togi Makabe as they defeated Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura.
We are on the Road to Tokyo Dome!
Tiger Mask is making his return in the opening match!
No signup needed, watch LIVE and FREE, NOW!https://t.co/THABhezZ34#njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/fGR0zTdZk5
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 21, 2020
／
🆓本日無料配信🆓
👑Road to TOKYO DOME👑
＼
第1試合はタイガーマスク復帰戦🐯✨
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × 新日本本隊🦁
📲 #njpwworld で無料配信中🆓
🔻登録不要＆視聴無料🔻https://t.co/lGE5Tto7l8#njwk15 pic.twitter.com/FJtJ2uP3UT
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 21, 2020
Tiger Mask "Tiger Driver"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/ddhvqgeh0V
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 21, 2020
