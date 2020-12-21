wrestling / News

Tiger Mask Returns To Action At NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Event

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tiger Mask NJPW

Tiger Mask made his return to NJPW at today’s Road to Tokyo Dome event, his first match since February. He had been out of action due to colonic diverticulitis, which was announced in June as NJPW began holding shows again during the pandemic.

He had a match with Satoshi Kojima & Togi Makabe as they defeated Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura.

