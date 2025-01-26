wrestling / News
Timeless Toni Storm Returns on Tonight’s AEW Collision: Homecoming
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
It wasn’t just a Homecoming for AEW Collision, but a homecoming for Timeless Toni Storm, who returned on tonight’s episode. Storm had been playing a rookie for weeks ever since coming back to AEW. She won a Women’s World title match with Mariah May, and the two had a face-to-face segment tonight. It was during that segment that Storm’s ‘Timeless’ persona reemerged. May attacked Storm, and it was after the attack that Storm became Timeless once again.
May and Storm will face each other at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15.
"They say the hardest role you'll ever play is YOURSELF!"
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/AQ3ufAoo6V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Plans for AEW to Resume Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland Feud
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Goldberg Was Originally Going To Be in Four Horsemen In 1998
- More On Hulk Hogan Not Appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Malakai Black Reportedly Officially Done With AEW, Note on Current Availability (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)