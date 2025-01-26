Timeless Toni Storm Returns on Tonight’s AEW Collision: Homecoming

It wasn’t just a Homecoming for AEW Collision, but a homecoming for Timeless Toni Storm, who returned on tonight’s episode. Storm had been playing a rookie for weeks ever since coming back to AEW. She won a Women’s World title match with Mariah May, and the two had a face-to-face segment tonight. It was during that segment that Storm’s ‘Timeless’ persona reemerged. May attacked Storm, and it was after the attack that Storm became Timeless once again.

May and Storm will face each other at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15.