Tinieblas Jr Talks Luchaverse Comic, Bringing FULL to the US, More

– Tinieblas Jr spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview discussing his involvement in the Luchaverse comic and more. Highlights are below:

On his involvement in the Luchaverse comic: “Well, everything started with the image, and the history of the character (Tinieblas) They figured out that the character is designed for a comic series, television, and film, in fact my father, almost 10 years ago, made his own comic series here in Mexico City of really high quality, just like the one that is about to be release. When they began contacting me, they saw how active on the scene I was, and it interested them what the character represents in both Mexico, and outside of it. For the image, the characteristics, it’s a character that is adaptable, in different works. Like in Lucha Libre of course, movies, not to repeat myself, but comics as well. Well, we spoke, we came to an agreement, with a small cameo for the Super 7 of the Luchaverse I believe, but they had already spoken about a solo series. But of course, as you know, contracts have to be done correctly, legalities and agreements had to be ironed out. We set a date, we met at Expo Lucha in Las Vegas, and well the fans are responding well. I’m very proud of it, people like to see real characters, owned by the original owners, in a comic series, wrestling, and having adventures. Seeing them outside of comics and seeing them in real life.”

On using the Tinieblas name: “Well, it’s an honor, carrying on the 50-year legacy of my father on my shoulders, truth is, when I debuted, actually before that, when I was dreaming of being a wrestlers, I wanted to almost defend, and make the name proud. It was all a dream, thankfully to the advice my father gave me, and my growth as a person, with values, in school and a career, this is what has helped me. Because, I realized all the importance of all the work he did. When I started, it was like triple the work, they would ask: “Is he better than his father?”, “Is he better than other second generation stars,?” “Is he a good wrestler?” It was quite the challenge. Luckily, I worked with the best, I debuted in Arena Mexico, I debuted in Toreo Cuatro Caminos , I was with AAA in a true golden age in Lucha Libre, and well now, I’ve worked all the promotions in, and every one outside of Mexico, I’ve had the pleasure of working with wrestlers that have taught me, guided me, helped become the person I am now. Since my debut, I’ve maintained in the good graces of the fans. You enter the business with some preparation and a plan, but, you have little experience, and time gives it to you. There are a lot of wrestlers that start very young, at 15, and some are born with the natural talent. I personally throughout time, I acquired it, because I liked it. I learned it, I saw it, I looked for it and found it myself with my own merit. People said, “you have everything because of your father”. I said “Of course, he told me to train here, and go there, and see how far you go.” Advice was really the only thing he gave me. I had to go find my teachers and my own way. Also, carry the name, and maintain it at a high level. I started with my own promotion, I started to see what I could do, then realized the possibilities, and learned not only to hold large, successful events, but also help other wrestlers, and show them how it should be, that we are the standard, and the example of what Lucha Libre should be, and it is above all else.”

On what to expect from the comic series: “Well I am a part of a legacy, and it continues, my father will be my teacher, my mentor, he arrives and helps. Of course, we are all human and may need help, so he will arrive and help. There are classic characters, including ones that have followed him through his journey. We have a lot coming in the series that are ready to go, some that are characters of mine. We have a lot of surprises coming. They are characters that are very Mexican, they are very culturally Mexican. They are wrestlers, with interesting personalities, so they can translate to comics. Well. There will be a lot of surprises. The first comic was quite the introduction to the series, and there is so much more to come.”

On possibly bringing his promotion FULL to the US: “I have before, we went to McAllen, Laredo, Houston (Texas) as well, it was quite the surprise. It was quite the experience, and a challenge. The fans responded well. People want to see Mexican luchadors, the goal for me was to give a good, organized show, and that when people left the show, they left with a good test in their mouth. I applaud every promotion out there, they give all their effort. I am very grateful for all the fans, and every event that I have done for 12 years. The shows can always be better, something always goes wrong, some things take too long, something always happens. We all try to put on a successful event. Have the fan leave with a good taste in their mouth. My style is a bit different. How do I say it? It is more “logistical”. The show must have a good flow. There is an audience for everything, ours is a family event. We tone down the violence. Those type of events aren’t for me. People can like what they want. That’s fine, but its not for me. I personally am against “Lucha Extrema”(extreme wrestling) I think it is something that is detrimental to Lucha Libre, because it pushes families away. We are athletes, we are role models, they ask us to give advice to kids, what should they do to succeed, I feel you cant really do that with “Lucha Extrema”. Lucha Libre is beautiful. To me, Mexican Lucha Libre is a profession that is of a highest standard, and what we want to maintain that with our promotion and our legacy. Fans are begging us to move to a smaller screen, being television. We are working on that, we have been on television before, it was a fantastic experience, it was sort of a school on how to produce a television show. We have a couple of opportunities to put FULL on television, and other platforms. We have spoken to them about the concept for the show: I have a group new luchadors for the promotion, 70% being new luchadors, and 30% being established, and legendary wrestlers, that are also helping with the show.”