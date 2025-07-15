Titán Announced for MLW Fightland in September

– Major League Wrestling announced that CMLL wrestler Titán will be in action at MLW Fightland. The event is scheduled for September 13 at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas. Here’s the full announcement:

Titán Comes to MLW FIGHTLAND Sept 13 in Dallas

El Inmortal is ready to rise.

Tickets Available at MLWDallas.com

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced CMLL luchador Titán in action at MLW FIGHTLAND, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, September 13.

Titán, one of the most electrifying aerial specialists from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), will be in the ring as part of MLW President Cesar Duran’s high-profile international showcase.

Hailing from Guadalajara and known as “El Inmortal”, Titán has dazzled audiences in Mexico City’s Arena México with his breathtaking high-flying offense and resilience.

He’s a former CMLL World Welterweight Champion, Mexican National Welterweight and Trios Champion, and has claimed major tournament victories including En Busca de un Ídolo (2012), Reyes del Aire (2019), and the Torneo de Parejas Express alongside Atlantis (2014).

Titán’s global spotlight expanded during his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), where he participated in prestigious events such as Fantastica Mania and multiple Best of the Super Juniors tournaments.

Titán made his MLW debut last year at Lucha Apocalypto in Chicago, where he impressed with high-risk dives and acrobatics that left fans wanting more. Now he readies for his next chapter in MLW… one that he promises will be full of thrills and excellence.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.