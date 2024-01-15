Rules Set For KOPW Match At NJPW New Beginning in Nagoya, Tag Title Match Added

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced another match for NJPW New Beginning in Nagoya, as well as a match stipulation. The NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles are on the line as Hikuleo and El Phantasmo defend against KENTA and Chase Owens. Meanwhile, the KOPW title match between Taiji Ishimori and Great-O-Khan is now a 10 minute Ishimori Ring Fit Match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs. EVIL

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championships: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo (c) vs. KENTA & Chase Owens

* KOPW 2024: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) vs. Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi, Taka Michinoku, DOUKI, and Yuya Uemura)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Togi Makabe vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste, and Kosei Fujita

* El Desperado & Master Wato vs. SHO and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, TJP, Henare, & Jeff Cobb) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors, Gabe Kidd, and Alex Coughlin)

* Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino vs. House of Torture (Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Kickoff match: Shoma Kato vs. Katsuya Murashima