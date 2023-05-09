wrestling / News
Tito Santana Weighs In On the Differences Between Vince McMahon Sr. and Vince Jr.
Tito Santana worked for both Vince McMahon and Vince’s father, and he recently discussed the differences between the two. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on Wrestling Then And Now and talked about working for both McMahons and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his experiences with Vince Sr. and Vince Jr.: “Vince Sr. was known for being a man of his word. He didn’t make me any promises, so I didn’t have to deal with that from him, as far as him being a man of his word. But I heard all the other boys go ‘Vince [Sr.] tells you something he’s going to do it.’ Vince [Jr.] could change his mind overnight, and there’s nothing you could do. There was no talking, or changing his mind. I think Vince Jr. was more of a brutal businessman than Vince Sr., but I didn’t have that much experience with Vince Sr. It’s hard for me to compare.”
On his WWE career: “I was in the WWF longer than anybody else at the time that I left. So it was a good career. Could I have made more money? Yes. Could I have had better positions? Yes. But it wasn’t my choice.”
