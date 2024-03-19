Tito Santana Recalls Issues Working With Ole Anderson

Tito Santana had issues when he was working with Ole Anderson, and he recalled his experiences with the late star/promoter in a recent interview. Anderson passed away last month, and Santa was asked about working under him in Georgia Championship Wrestling during his appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“He just continued to lie to me,” Santana said about his issues with Anderson (per Wrestling Inc). “In my book, I even said, ‘That’s the only guy in professional wrestling that I don’t have any good things to say about.’ He promised me the world, and he never came through.”

He continued, “When I gave in my notice, the last day that I was there, I gave him a specific date. We were in Ohio, and I missed the show — I didn’t miss the show; I told Ole I wasn’t going to be there a month before, but he went ahead and booked me. And I would’ve made $300 on that show, but he fined me $500. And I kept going back to him, and he just kept working me. I said, ‘You know what? You just keep it. You need it more than I do.’ And that was really the last time I ever spoke to him.”