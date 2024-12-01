– During a recent interview with the Business of the Business podcast, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed the song “I Am The Storm” by Vo Williams, O’Neil, and Sonya Bryson-Kirksey. The song also played throughout the recent WWE vignette that featured Roman Reigns meeting Cody Rhodes meeting at the Georgia Tech football stadium. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Titus O’Neil reveals his involvement with the song: “Me and Vo Williams, who’s an artist who has done several songs with different movies and projects, as well as the opening song to Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, he’s been a producer of that. He’s a good friend of mine. We work a lot together with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He called me up one day and said, ‘Hey, I have this idea, and I want to run it by you where you and Sonya Bryson-Kirksey are on a song with me, and I think it’s gonna be a pretty big hit.’”

On working on the song with Vo Williams in the studio: “He gave me the premise of the song and things like that, and we got into the studio and worked on it together, and obviously it came out a hit, and I’ve been doing voiceovers for a lot of different teams and organizations and commercials and stuff like that. So to be able to lend my voice to such an amazing project with a great message of hope and overcoming and things like, it was very special to me, especially to be able to do it with Mo, who is one of the most talented people in the music industry today.”