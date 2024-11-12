Titus O’Neil On Hiatus From The Ring, Wants To Find Success In Film & TV

Titus O’Neil hasn’t wrestled since 2020, and he recently talked about his aspirations away from the ring. The WWE Global Ambassador spoke on Busted Open Radio and talked about how he still enjoys wrestling, but is staying busy with other projects.

“My life, it’s not centered around just being in the ring,” O’Neil said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I enjoy competing, I enjoy entertaining but honestly at this point in my life I have so many projects that are coming up with film and television, that’s an area that I’ve had a desire to go through.”

He continued, “:I’ve really sunk my teeth into hopefully having some success and a lot of success in comparison to my counterparts that have also moved into that space. Dave Bautista, John Cena, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I want to be able to have my name in the lights with those guys not just because of my background and past with the WWE or my position with the WWE, I want to be great cause I want to be great at everything I do.”

O’Neil said back in March of 2022 that he was not retired and was rehabbing following knee surgery.