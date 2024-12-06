Titus O’Neil Still Has the Itch To Wrestle, Is Interested In Film Projects

Titus O’Neil says he still has the desire to wrestle, but he also has other things on his to-do list now. The WWE Global Ambassador hasn’t wrestled since November of 2020. and he was asked about his in-ring status on The Business of the Business recently. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if he still plans to wrestle: “I do get the itch to get back in the ring. I love competing, I love entertaining, but as I said in previous interviews here recently, if there’s an opportunity that works well for me to do but I’m like literally getting ready to do two or three other film projects. I’ve already (done) two film projects that’ll be coming out in 2025, I do desire to have a high level of success in Hollywood much like my fellow WWE stars that made that jump.”

On making the transition into acting: “I am really excited about that process of becoming that, and I have some great people to follow, I have some great people to lean on in John Cena and Dave Bautista to ask questions and to get just kind of the best practices to help me on this journey.”