TJP Reportedly Working Without a Contract In NJPW

Fightful Select reports that TJ Perkins (TJP) is currently a free agent and is working his NJPW dates without a contract. NJPW offered TJP a new deal, but at this time he has declined. There is said to be no bad feelings from NJPW or TJP.

The company requested that Perkins be part of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, but he declined thaat as well. They had hoped to give him a “prominent role” in the tournament. He’s still set to appear at a few NJPW events.