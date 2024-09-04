TNA Announces Details for San Antonio Media Tour

– TNA Wrestling announced the details of TNA’s media tour for San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming shows set for later this month. Here’s the full announcement:

TNA Wrestling Returns To San Antonio For Two LIVE Pro Wrestling Shows, September 13-14

Wrestling Stars NIC NEMETH, MOOSE & LAREDO KID Will Be In San Antonio on September 10-11 To Preview The TNA Shows

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to San Antonio, Texas, for back-to-back nights of high-energy pro wrestling on Friday & Saturday, September 13-14, at Boeing Center at Tech Port.

The TNA action in San Antonio kicks off September 13 with Victory Road, airing live worldwide on the TNA+ app. TNA World Champion NIC NEMETH puts the title on the line at Victory Road in San Antonio against former World Champion MOOSE.

All of the in-ring action on September 14 will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada.

NIC NEMETH, MOOSE and LAREDO KID will be in San Antonio on Tuesday & Wednesday, September 10-11, to talk with the media about the San Antonio shows and make appearances around the Alamo City.

TNA Wrestling was last in San Antonio in 2020 – and all the TNA stars will be San Antonio this September, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the San Antonio shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

NIC NEMETH

Formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Nic Nemeth made his TNA debut in January and he won the TNA World Championship in July.

A Cleveland native who graduated from Kent State University after setting several school records as a wrestler, Nemeth made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. He was a champion in singles and tag team action during his near-20-year career in WWE, including a 2-time World Heavyweight Champion and 6-time Intercontinental Champion.

Nemeth is a diehard fan of his hometown Cleveland Browns.

MOOSE

Moose is a two-time former TNA World Champion, having held the championship for a combined 371 days, the fourth-most in company history.

Quinn Ojinnaka, the real-life Moose, played for four teams over seven seasons in the National Football League (NFL), including the New England Patriots, before transitioning to pro wrestling, making his wrestling debut in 2012. His NFL career included time as teammates with legendary quarterback Tom Brady while playing for one of the best NFL head coaches in history, Bill Belichick.

An offensive lineman, Ojinnaka played 62 NFL games after playing at Syracuse University and was selected in the fifth-round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Moose and Bill Goldberg are the only former NFL players from the modern era to have gone from the NFL to become the World Champion of a pro wrestling company.

In fact, there are only four others in addition to Moose & Goldberg to have ever gone from the NFL to World Championship glory in pro wrestling, including Bronko Nagurski, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The others are Ernie Ladd, Dick the Bruiser and Gus Sonnenberg. Sports Illustrated spotlighted Moose and his record-setting journey from the NFL to IMPACT World Champion: https://tinyurl.com/r8hdutuy.

LAREDO KID

Laredo Kid has been wrestling professionally for more than 20 years and earlier this year was the TNA Digital Media Champion. The masked luchador, Laredo Kid hails from Laredo, Texas.

He also has wrestled for years for Mexico City-based Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he has been a champion on multiple occasions, including:

AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

AAA World Trios Championship (with El Hijo del Vikingo and Myzteziz Jr.)

Lucha Libre World Cup: 2023 Men’s division (with Pentagón Jr. and Taurus)