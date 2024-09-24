TNA Announces Lineups for Meet & Greets in Spartanburg

– TNA Wrestling announced the Meet & Greet details for this week’s TV tapings and event in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Here are the details:

Friday, September 27 – Joe Hendry, The Rascalz, The Hardys, Jordynne Grace

Saturday, September 28 – The Hardys, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Rosemary

The Hardys are coming to SPARTANBURG! Catch @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @MATTHARDYBRAND in town on Sept 24-25 to preview the upcoming TNA Wrestling shows on Sept 27-28! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 Read more: https://t.co/X1gfRPWM2K pic.twitter.com/29EcvtW9IT — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 24, 2024

This weekend THE SYSTEM

takes over Spartanburg, South Carolina September 27th & 28th@ThisIsTNA#TNAiMPACT 🎟️ https://t.co/pw2cDVwpqg TRUST IT pic.twitter.com/32vAMD1Dr8 — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) September 24, 2024