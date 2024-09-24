wrestling / News
TNA Announces Lineups for Meet & Greets in Spartanburg
– TNA Wrestling announced the Meet & Greet details for this week’s TV tapings and event in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Here are the details:
Friday, September 27 – Joe Hendry, The Rascalz, The Hardys, Jordynne Grace
Saturday, September 28 – The Hardys, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Rosemary
