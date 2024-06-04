wrestling / News
TNA Impact To Also Air On TNA+
In a statement released to Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling has announced TNA Impact will air every week on TNA+ in addition to AXS TV. You can see the statement below:
“TNA Wrestling confirmed today that its flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, will air at 8 p.m. EST on the TNA+ app in addition to AXS TV, beginning June 6. iMPACT! formerly aired on-demand on TNA+ at 10 p.m. EST.
Streaming iMPACT! at 8 p.m. EST is included in all TNA+ plans, which also includes next week’s Against All Odds special, all other TNA+ live monthly specials, and thousands of hours of classical content. Subscribers also can purchase event tickets and merch on the app.
TNA has multiple special codes available to help fans experience all the excitement of TNA on TNA+. The codes are only good through June 6:
- Offer code 2PPV gives fans both the SLAMMIVERSARY and BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-views for free if they sign up for the World Champion Annual Plan. A World Champion Annual plan gives fans all iMPACT episodes live, access to TNA’s entire historical library, all TNA live events including Against All Odds, and TNA’s four major live pay-per-views at $80 off the list price.
- Offer code TRYUS gives fans half off a monthly subscription for their first two months ($4.99 a month). Monthly plans include all iMPACT episodes live, TNA’s entire historical library, and all TNA live events including Against All Odds. This plan does not include TNA’s four major pay-per-views, which can be purchased a la carte inside the app.”
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997
- Eric Bischoff on if He Ever Saw Dean Malenko as a Main Eventer in WCW
- Jordynne Grace On Keeping Her NXT Debut Under Wraps, Reaction To Crowd Response
- Jordynne Grace Reveals The First Thing Shawn Michaels Asked Her When She Showed Up In NXT