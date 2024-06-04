TNA Impact To Also Air On TNA+

In a statement released to Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling has announced TNA Impact will air every week on TNA+ in addition to AXS TV. You can see the statement below:

“TNA Wrestling confirmed today that its flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, will air at 8 p.m. EST on the TNA+ app in addition to AXS TV, beginning June 6. iMPACT! formerly aired on-demand on TNA+ at 10 p.m. EST.

Streaming iMPACT! at 8 p.m. EST is included in all TNA+ plans, which also includes next week’s Against All Odds special, all other TNA+ live monthly specials, and thousands of hours of classical content. Subscribers also can purchase event tickets and merch on the app.

TNA has multiple special codes available to help fans experience all the excitement of TNA on TNA+. The codes are only good through June 6: