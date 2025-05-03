TNA Impact TV Taping Spoilers From May 2 in Irvine, CA

– TNA Wrestling held its latest set of Impact TV tapings last night at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California. Here are the spoiler results, via PWInsider:

* Leon Slater beat Royce Isaacs.

* Frankie Kazarian was featured in a promo segment, proclaiming that Joe Hendry cannot beat him. Trick Williams then appeared and talked about Hendry, leading to Hendry making an appearance as well as Elijah. Santino Marella came out and indicated that a tag team match would happen at Under Siege. However, Robert Stone came out next and overruled Marella’s matchup.

* Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford beat Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons via disqualification.

* Mustafa Ali appeared for a promo on The Rascalz and their fans. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz came out next, and a tag team match was booked for The Rascalz against The Great Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hotch), with Tasha Steelz in their corner.

* First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) cut a promo and slammed the city of Los Angeles. Actor and No-Contest wrestling host O’Shea Jackson appeared, comparing Francis to Uncle Phil. Mike Santana came out next, chasing away Francis and Navarro.

* Indi Hartwell beat Kelsey Heather.

* Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside ended in a disqualification.

* Elijah & Joe Hendry beat Brian Myers & Moose. After the match, Kazarian ran out and attacked Hendry. However, Elijah hit Kazarian with a guitar.

* Mustafa Ali beat Ace Austin.

* Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid beat The Northern Armoury (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams).

* Eddie Edwards beat Jake Painter.

* The First Class beat Sami Callihan and Mike Santana. O’Shea Jackson Jr. was on commentary for the matchup.

* There was an in-ring debate segment with Santino Marella, NXT Superstar Arianna Grace, Victoria Crawford (aka Alicia Fox), and Robert Stone. Tessa Blanchard came out and attacked Masha Slamovich. However, Slamovich managed to put Blanchard through a table.

* Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) beat Mazzarati & Vipress. After the match, Spitfire was attached by Ash and Heather by Elegance.

* Jeff Hardy beat Nic Nemeth. After the match, Nemeth attacked Hardy, but Leon Slater made the save to help Hardy.