TNA News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, Highlights for Last Week, the Complete Beer Money vs. MCMG Series
February 1, 2024
– PWInsider reports that Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel will kick off tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.
– TNA released some video highlights showcased some of the must-see moments from last week’s show:
– TNA released the complete The Best of 5 Series between Beer Money and Motor City Machine Guns: