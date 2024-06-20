wrestling / News
TNA News: Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s Impact, Return to Mid-Atlantic Area
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander will headline tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST.
– PWInsider also reports that the main event for this year’s TNA Slammiversary will be announced on tonight’s Impact, and the opening segment will set up the TNA World Title match. The event is scheduled for July 20 in Montreal, Quebec. It will be held at the Verdun Auditorium.
– Lastly, PWInsider reprots that TNA is planning a fall return to the Mid-Atlantic area. TNA is set to announce the return soon.
