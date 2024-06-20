wrestling / News

TNA News: Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s Impact, Return to Mid-Atlantic Area

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA, TNA Hard to Kill, Jeff Jarrett Logo, TNA Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander will headline tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST.

PWInsider also reports that the main event for this year’s TNA Slammiversary will be announced on tonight’s Impact, and the opening segment will set up the TNA World Title match. The event is scheduled for July 20 in Montreal, Quebec. It will be held at the Verdun Auditorium.

– Lastly, PWInsider reprots that TNA is planning a fall return to the Mid-Atlantic area. TNA is set to announce the return soon.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact, Slammiversary, TNA, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading