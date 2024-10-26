– TNA Wrestling released the following information for Bound for Glory 2024 ticket holders:

Bound For Glory 2024 Weekend Power Slam Front-Row & Suplex Second-Row Ticket-Buyer Information Important information for Bound For Glory 2024 Weekend Power Slam Front-Row and Suplex Second-Row ticket-buyers: Same seat for both nights, Saturday & Sunday. Take-home commemorative chairs, which will be available Saturday after the show. Commemorative photo-op Saturday pre-show with Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. This will be done at 5:20pm in the lobby of the venue. (Doors open at 5:45pm) Commemorative ring-side photo-op, Saturday post-show. Commemorative photo-op with The Champions, Sunday pre-show. This will be done at 4:10pm on the stage, as doors to the venue open at 4pm. BFG/TNA Swag Bag, filled with multiple TNA items; will be given out Saturday after the show with the photo-op. First fans admitted into the arena both nights. Discount code for TNAMerch.com.