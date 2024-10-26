wrestling / News

TNA Releases Important Information for Bound for Glory 2024 Ticket Holders

October 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Bound for Glory 2024 logo Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling released the following information for Bound for Glory 2024 ticket holders:

Bound For Glory 2024 Weekend Power Slam Front-Row & Suplex Second-Row Ticket-Buyer Information

Important information for Bound For Glory 2024 Weekend Power Slam Front-Row and Suplex Second-Row ticket-buyers:

  1. Same seat for both nights, Saturday & Sunday.
  2. Take-home commemorative chairs, which will be available Saturday after the show.
  3. Commemorative photo-op Saturday pre-show with Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.
  4. This will be done at 5:20pm in the lobby of the venue. (Doors open at 5:45pm)
  5. Commemorative ring-side photo-op, Saturday post-show.
  6. Commemorative photo-op with The Champions, Sunday pre-show. This will be done at 4:10pm on the stage, as doors to the venue open at 4pm.
  7. BFG/TNA Swag Bag, filled with multiple TNA items; will be given out Saturday after the show with the photo-op.
  8. First fans admitted into the arena both nights.
  9. Discount code for TNAMerch.com.

