TNA Wrestling Reportedly Considering Detroit Return For Bound for Glory

Fightful Select reports that TNA Wrestling is planning to return to Detroit for this year’s edition of Bound for Glory. The company has been teasing that it would have the event at “one of the most visited cities in the world” but has yet to make an announcement.

This would be the first time Bound for Glory was in Michigan since 2006, when it was held at the Compuware Sports Arena in Plymouth Township. There had been rumors it may happen at New York City or internationally, but TNA decided on Detroit.

Meanwhile, there may be plans to go back to the UK next year, as they have more time to plan.