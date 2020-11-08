TNT Promotes Darby Allin as Network’s Champions

– Following Darby Allin’s TNT title victory over Cody at last night’s AEW Full Gear event, the TNT Drama Twitter account noted the win, promoting Darby Allin as the network’s champion.

The caption of the TNT Drama account was changed to read, “Darby Allin is our champion.” Also, Allin shared a photo of him on a car, labeling him as “The face of TNT” on it. The caption reads, “Now the fun part. #AEWDynamite”

Before Full Gear, Cody cut a promo on Dynamite, stating that Allin was telling people that TNT didn’t want him as champion because he was too reckless. Cody also claimed in the promo that TNT would love to have Allin as champion. So, it appears Cody was correct. You can view those tweets below.