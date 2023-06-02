Toa Liona Loved Swerve Strickland Joining The Embassy

Swerve Strickland joined forces with The Embassy on AEW TV in April, and Toa Liona thinks it was a great match. Liona appeared on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted and discussed Strickland partnering with the group to form the Mogul Embassy.

“I just remember Kaun saying that there were talks that we were gonna be a part of the Mogul Embassy, [that we were] gonna do a merger,” Liona recalled (per Fightful). “I knew who Swerve was, I feel like everyone does. I agree with his statement from the past year too, I feel like he’s one of the best accusations of AEW and I feel like his stock has been on the rise as well.”

He continued, “To be partnered up with him, to be put with Swerve? I’m thinking we’re starting to find [ground] again, here we go, like more opportunities, more spotlight, more TV time, more time for us to excel on what we can do, you know what I mean? Especially Me and Kaun, we’ve barely scratched the surface of what we’re capable of doing. Us as a tag team, we’ve only had maybe six or seven matches together within this timeframe. We’re very, very hungry for more, so the fact that we get put with someone like Swerve, someone that’s already established? I feel like it’s a great pairing.”