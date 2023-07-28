Tod Gordon On ECW’s Most Important Wrestler, His New Book & More

Tod Gordon recently appeared on The Shining Wizards Podcast to discuss his new book and weighed in on the most important wrestler in ECW history, plus more. You can see some highlights below from the interview, per PWInsider:

On his book being fully transparent: “It was gates open, all the way. It wouldn’t be true… like the way I ran a wrestling federation, it’s always fans first. If I liked the show, then they’ll like the show. If I run the show myself, they came because the audience has the same type of love for the product. It’s the same way with a book. I put every question anyone would have in there, and I told stories no one’s ever heard before. Some of which will have you on the ground laughing. Some of which will have you saying “wow, I never looked at that guy like that before.” There’s a lot in there, I’m telling you right now.”

The Legend of the Mole: ” That entire story is addressed from beginning to end. When you hear that story, it’s one of the more shocking things actually In the book because it was actually something Paul and I were doing together. In order to help him reunite the locker room which had become fractured. Everyone thought “Oh My God, it was him against him.” It wasn’t me against him. We were together through the whole thing. And that’s in the book and it’s spelled out really clearly. The whole story is.”

On the most important wrestler in ECW history: “The answer is a piece of cake. Terry Funk. And it’s not even close. And God bless him. He wrote the forward to the book, which is not something he would normally do.”

Being inducted in the 2300 Arena Hall of Fame: “It meant a lot. I can’t say it didn’t. Anytime people remember what you did, it’s been 10 or 20 years and people will generally tend to forget who’s who. Of course it feels good. They put me in with Sabu, which was also great. I love Sabu. Believe it or not, one of the funniest guys in the locker room is Sabu. People go, “Sabu?” Yeah, he’s f**king hilarious.”

On Paul Heyman’s current run: “Obviously the Bloodline storyline is brilliant. They made it into a year storyline. It was like a Dreamer/Raven kind of thing. It just went on and on and on. Or like Sandman/Raven. Now we’re adding Tyler, Sandman’s kid. It just kept expanding and expanding. What he’s done there, and I’m sure that’s his writing, has been absolutely brilliant. I think he may be too old at this point to be the character he’s playing. He still has the gift of gab like nobody, but I think he’s a little bit out of place now with that grouping of twenty and thirty year old people. But his writing, though, hasn’t changed at all. His ability to get somebody over hasn’t changed at all. I just think he’s a little too much in front of the camera.”