– Here is the preview and lineup for today’s Memphis Wrestling TV airing on TrillerTV:

Tempers are flaring after what transpired last week. WWE ID Prospect “The Problem” Aaron Roberts seeks to destroy Marko Harris – but Marko claims he’s the Problem Solver…

Plus, Junior Heritage 6-Mane Tag Team Action and more!

Junior Heritage 6-Mane Tag Team Match

Kale, Main Event Bradley & CJ Blaine vs Ray Sanders, The Shocker & CJ Money with Momma Money

Teams are based on which side of the Junior Heritage Title Tournament brackets the competitors were on – Red vs Blue. The winning team squares off next week in a Triple Threat Match for the #1 contendership to the Junior Heritage Title!

Problem Solver?

“Hangtime” Marko Harris claims he’s the Problem Solver… but after assisting Scorpio Sky last week, Marko better be ready for anything!

Tim Bosby vs Eli Knox

From Beverly Hills, CA to Memphis, TN – Eli Knox is ready for his Memphis Wrestling debut. Unfortunately for him, his debut is against The Bos!

He’s in Charge Now

We’ll hear from Sycho Simon for the first time since capturing the Memphis Heritage Championship!

Women’s Division Match | Nixi XS vs Xya Wolf

The self-proclaimed Memphis Wrestling Women’s Champion is Nixi XS – and this week she’s back to face Xya Wolf. And you know the Bizzness Dawgs will have her back!

Main Event | Special Challenge Match

Aaron Roberts with Justin Case vs Marko Harris

Last week’s main event saw Aaron Roberts’ interference stopped by Marko Harris. Now, Marko claims he’s the Problem Solver – but can he back it up? Or will he leave with an even bigger problem? Battle of the 731 in this week’s main event!

It’s the fastest hour in pro wrestling – We are Memphis Wrestling!

*lineup subject to change!