Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Two Crocket Cup Qualifying Bouts

– Today’s full episode of NWA USA is now available. Here’s the lineup and video:

* Crocket Cup Qualifying Match: Rolando Freeman & Eric Jackson vs. The Spectacular (Homicide will serve as the special guest referee)

* Crocket Cup Qualifying Match: Sal the Pal and Gaagz the Gymp vs. Max the Implaer & Judas

* Angelina Love vs. Kylie Page

Today on #NWAUSA it's #CrockettCup qualifiers and the RULES will be enforced by… Homicide?!@Rolando_Pro98 tries to show his brother how a 'real man' wins matches as he and Eric Jackson take on 'The Spectaculars: @TheFreakFreeman @BradyPierce1!' 👉 https://t.co/P7AHOWSQqm pic.twitter.com/jJbG0YkIGN — NWA (@nwa) May 6, 2023