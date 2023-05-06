wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Two Crocket Cup Qualifying Bouts
– Today’s full episode of NWA USA is now available. Here’s the lineup and video:
* Crocket Cup Qualifying Match: Rolando Freeman & Eric Jackson vs. The Spectacular (Homicide will serve as the special guest referee)
* Crocket Cup Qualifying Match: Sal the Pal and Gaagz the Gymp vs. Max the Implaer & Judas
* Angelina Love vs. Kylie Page
