Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jennacide, US Tag Team Title match
February 18, 2023
– Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring Taya Valkyrie vs. Jennacide, plus an NWA US Tag Team Title bout:
* Mercurio vs. Magic Jake Dumas
* NWA World Women’s TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Jennacide vs. Taya Valkyrie
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Country Gentlemen (c) vs. The Spectaculars
It's Saturday, and that means that at Noon it's time for #NWAUSA!
Check out the thread below for the card and make sure you join us for the action on @YouTube!
⭐️ https://t.co/v2IEJvvfC1 pic.twitter.com/YaeDjYHjyV
— NWA (@nwa) February 18, 2023