Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jennacide, US Tag Team Title match

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA - 2-18-23 Image Credit: NWA

Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring Taya Valkyrie vs. Jennacide, plus an NWA US Tag Team Title bout:

* Mercurio vs. Magic Jake Dumas
* NWA World Women’s TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Jennacide vs. Taya Valkyrie
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Country Gentlemen (c) vs. The Spectaculars

