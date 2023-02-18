– Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring Taya Valkyrie vs. Jennacide, plus an NWA US Tag Team Title bout:

* Mercurio vs. Magic Jake Dumas

* NWA World Women’s TV Title Tournament Qualifying Match: Jennacide vs. Taya Valkyrie

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Country Gentlemen (c) vs. The Spectaculars