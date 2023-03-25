wrestling
Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Thrillbilly Silas & Counry Gentlemen Face Miserably Faithful
March 25, 2023
– Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova, plus a No. 1 contenders’ match for the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Here’s the lineup:
* Thrillbilly Silas & The Country Gentlemen vs. The Miserably Faithful
* Jax Dane vs. Shepherd Lutz
* Psycho Love vs. PJ Hawx & Kylie Page
