wrestling

Today’s NWA USA Livestream: Thrillbilly Silas & Counry Gentlemen Face Miserably Faithful

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA USA 3-25-23 Image Credit: NWA

Today’s NWA USA is now available, featuring Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova, plus a No. 1 contenders’ match for the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Here’s the lineup:

* Thrillbilly Silas & The Country Gentlemen vs. The Miserably Faithful
* Jax Dane vs. Shepherd Lutz
* Psycho Love vs. PJ Hawx & Kylie Page

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA, NWA USA, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading