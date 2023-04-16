wrestling / News

Tom Lawlor Reveals His Tooth Went Through His Face During NJPW Capital Collision Match With Zack Sabre Jr.

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– At last night’s NJPW Capital Collision event, Zack Sabre Jr. defended his NJPW Television Title against Tom Lawlor. After the match, “Filthy” Tom noted that his tooth went through his face during the matchup.

Lawlor wrote on his Twitter earlier today, “My tooth went through my own face last night while wrestling against ZSJ for his NJPW World TV title. 10/10 would do again.” You can check out the tweet and photo Tom Lawlor shared below:

article topics :

NJPW Capital Collision, Tom Lawlor, Jeffrey Harris

