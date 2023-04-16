– At last night’s NJPW Capital Collision event, Zack Sabre Jr. defended his NJPW Television Title against Tom Lawlor. After the match, “Filthy” Tom noted that his tooth went through his face during the matchup.

Lawlor wrote on his Twitter earlier today, “My tooth went through my own face last night while wrestling against ZSJ for his NJPW World TV title. 10/10 would do again.” You can check out the tweet and photo Tom Lawlor shared below: