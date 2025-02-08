– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock (aka Baron Corbin) discussed his past contract renegotiations with WWE and Triple H. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tom Pestock on why Roman Reigns is the biggest thing in wrestling: “Roman Reigns is the biggest thing in wrestling. Cody is getting up there, but Roman is on a pedestal all of his own. Roman has no ego. Roman doesn’t treat people badly. Roman doesn’t carry himself different….he carries himself different, but he doesn’t carry himself above other people. If Carmelo Hayes goes and asks Roman for advice, Roman is going to be more than happy to do it. Carmelo has been on the main roster for a hot minute. Roman is unbelievable and a good person, a good human, and a good family man.”

On how Reigns is like Taylor Swift: He’s humble and he’s the guy. Same with Taylor. For her to come up and give me, a big stanger, a hug, she doesn’t know I’m there with Travis, unless Travis said something. How many people do you know that are going to be that welcoming to anybody and everybody. Granted, that’s her box, she’s not going to do that in the live audience because she’ll get mauled to death, but that speaks volumes of the type of person she is. Same with Travis. For him to invite me and put me in that atmosphere of what kind of person he is,” said Dyer.

Tom Pestock recently became a free agent after his WWE contract expired. It was revealed in November that WWE would not be renewing his contract.