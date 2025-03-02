wrestling / News
Tom Pestock Wins Gold At Jiu Jitsu World League Florida
March 1, 2025 | Posted by
The former Baron Corbin, Tom Pestock, took part in Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VIII earlier today, where he won gold. This was his first tournament at purple belt.
My #EliminationChamber
First tournament at purple
#1 🥇 pic.twitter.com/hKgpqPwqAj
— Tom (@TomPestock) March 1, 2025
