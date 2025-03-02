wrestling / News

Tom Pestock Wins Gold At Jiu Jitsu World League Florida

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Baron Corbin WWE Smackdown Tom Pestock Image Credit: WWE

The former Baron Corbin, Tom Pestock, took part in Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VIII earlier today, where he won gold. This was his first tournament at purple belt.

