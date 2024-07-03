– Johnny Gargano shared another video showing Tommaso Ciampa attempting to hit an RKO out of nowhere onto Randy Orton. This time, Tommaso Ciampa attempted the act while wearing a disguise. Gargano tried to sneak up on Orton while he was doing some lunges, but he missed once again. Needless to say, it was, “Stupid, stupid, stupid.”

Gargano wrote in the caption, “We have a shot at the @WWE Tag Team Titles this Friday night on Smackdown in Toronto! But first.. #OuttaNowhere! #DIYRKO @CiampaWWE @RandyOrton” You can view that clip below.

DIY are set to challenge A-Town Down Under for the WWE Tag Team Championships this Friday, July 5 on WWE SmackDown. The event is being held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show will be broadcast live on FOX starting at 8:00 pm EST.