wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Shares Countdown Tweet for TakeOver, The IIconics Show Support for Australia Soccer Team, and Another Clip of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss
– NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa shared a tweet in his countdown ahead of his rematch with Johnny Gargano for NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. You can check out one of his latest tweets from this week below.
Chicago.
1 Day. pic.twitter.com/vqHPpQZsll
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) June 15, 2018
– WWE Superstar Peyton Royce shared a photo on her Instagram account with her and Billie Kay in the colors of the Australia Soccer team for the World Cup in Russia. You can check out that photo below.
– WWE released another clip of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition. You can check out the new clip below.
Just because @StephMcMahon is comfortable on the set of this action-packed photo shoot doesn't mean that her @undercover_cbs character "Sam" is! pic.twitter.com/oPwFC2FUUN
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018