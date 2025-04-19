wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Suffers Fall, Shaves His Beard Due To Cut
April 19, 2025 | Posted by
– Tommaso Ciampa was sadly forced to shave his beard this weekend. #DIY’s Ciampa shared photos on Instagram today, revealing that suffered a bad fall where he cut his chin. As a result, he was forced to completely shave of his beard.
Ciampa wrote in the caption, “DIY ? Warning: graphic images ahead. Full Transparency: I had a fall this morning. I’m okay. But my beard is not.” You can view the images below:
