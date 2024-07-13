Tommy Dreamer Believes Ricochet Will Sign With AEW

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer discussed his belief that Ricochet will likely make the move to AEW following his recent WWE exit.

Dreamer said on the former WWE Intercontinental Champion making the move to AEW (via WrestlingInc.com), “He’ll probably show up in AEW because of the connections he had, the matches he had, and then you also look at career-wise. Okay, for Ricochet [he might think], ‘I’ve been mid to getting a push, but how much are they really doing with me with all this talent that I have?'”

It’s recently been rumored that Ricochet would be signing with AEW, but nothing official has been announced.