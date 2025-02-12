Tommy Dreamer Breaks Down Ricky Starks’ WWE NXT Debut

– During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on Ricky Starks making his shocking WWE NXT debut on last night’s NXT TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Starks’ NXT debut: “Happy to see him show up the way he did. Loved it, through the fans. Give that kid a microphone because he’s very charismatic on the mic. He did his stuff that kind of got him to the dance, got him over with his fanbase.”

On how the arrival was surprising: “Nobody saw that coming. It wasn’t leaked online that he was backstage at the Performance Center or anything like that. So good job keeping a secret. I enjoyed his segment and look forward to seeing what happens to him.”

As previously reported, Ricky Starks parted aways with AEW and granted his release, allowing him to sign with WWE.