Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Say Paul Heyman & Bam Bam Bigelow Should Be In WWE Hall of Fame

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray recently argued for the inclusion of Paul Heyman and Bam Bam Bigelow in the WWE Hall of Fame. The two spoke about the topic on Busted Open Radio and made the case for their fellow ECW alumni to receive inductions. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Dreamer on Heyman as a Hall of Fame candidate: “Paul Heyman, forget about ECW, based solely [on] his WWE career? He’s a Hall of Famer… Paul always did shockingly different things. His entire career? First ballot Hall of Famer, no doubt.”

Bully on Bigelow being overdue for the Hall of Fame: “What a career [Bigelow] had, and just based on what he was able to do with Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania. for me that would be an emotional one – knowing his son Shane – would be an emotional one. He should’ve been in already.”

Dreamer on Bigelow being a good candidate for this year being in Philadelphia: “Even though he was a worldwide draw because he lived so close to that area, he was probably at the time one of the most famous people from New Jersey, right across that bridge.”