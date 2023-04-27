Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Weigh In On Roderick Strong’s AEW Dynamite Debut

Roderick Strong is All Elite, and Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray shared their thoughts on Strong’s arrival. Strong made his debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, with Tony Khan announcing afterward that Strong had signed with the company.

Dreamer and Bully commented on Strong’s arrival on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Dreamer on Strong’s debut: “It’s a nice surprise, it works. I think he’ll have great matches. I think eventually he will go and wind up on ‘Ring of Honor’ kind of where, like you said, he did shine.”

Ray on Strong’s potential in AEW: “My barometer for this is Adam Cole. Out of those four guys [from Undisputed Era], it’s Adam Cole number one, and the rest of them could be two, three, and four. They’re interchangeable guys, so I’m wondering what is it going to take for Roderick Strong to finally, truly get over?”