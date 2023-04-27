Hey kids! Tony Acero is “busy” tonight, so you’re stuck with me, 411’s answer to Regis Philbin. Why do I have the word busy in quotation marks? Well, I’ve heard some rumors & speculation about Tony’s whereabouts tonight, and I have to ask you all the following question:

Have you ever seen Tony & Bandido in the same place?

Me neither! Bandido has a big match booked tonight in Sunrise, Florida, so this explains why Tony Acero can’t provide the 411 live coverage. It’s obvious when you think about it.

Cook’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.26.23

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone and our opening match…

AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Tony Acero Bandido: We’ve got a high-flying Mexican & Orange Cassidy. Who will Jim Cornette & his supporters root for here? Bandido blocks the pockets move, flips out of OC’s way and points his finger gun at him. Single leg by OC, followed by the laziest cartwheel of all time. Pockets blocked, leads to a series of arm drags and attempted pins and an indy standoff. Bandido with two finger guns. OC puts Bandido’s finger guns in his pockets, then sends him outside. Now he can put his hands in his pockets. Bandido back in, running the ropes, roll, rana, kicks Bandido outside and a nipup. OC dives onto Bandido’s shoulders and gets dropped on the barricade. Bandido parades OC around ringside, punches him a few times and rolls him back in the ring for a one count. Bandido with a spear in the corner, a kick and some posing. Bandido locks in a stretch muffler variation after appealing to the pro-OC crowd, Cassidy reaches the ropes. Hard dropkick by Bandido sends OC out to the floor, Bandido follows with a dive and we go to picture in picture.

Bandido slaps hands with some fans, then sends OC into the barricade. Back into the ring, cover gets 2. Bandido goes for the surfboard, locks it in! OC fights out, but Bandido maintains the advantage with the camel clutch. Delayed vertical suplex by Bandido, he could hold this thing all night if he needed to. Or OC could reverse into a stunner. Bandido with a standard vertical this time. Bandido with a slap across the chest. OC responds with a weaker one. OC with all kinds of weak slaps, walks into a kick from Bandido. OC with the Flair Flip, rams Bandido’s head into the turnbuckle a bunch of times. OC gets a two count with a Michinoku Driver. Bandido to the floor, OC with the elbow suicida. Bandido with a big kick sending OC to the apron. Some Bandido fans out there! Deadlift superplex, then a pop-up cutter gets a two count for Bandido. Bandido tries to set up OC for X Marks the Spot, a flipping fallaway slam off the middle rope. OC blocks that, but Bandido does hit a one arm gorilla press slam. Frog splash gets two for Bandido. Bandido escapes the Mouse Trap! Some back & forth, but Orange Punch & Beach Break end up getting the win for Orange.

Winner: Orange Cassidy (15:16 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

I liked how the announcers mentioned that Bandido had been studying up during his time away, working a more methodical style and learning some of the counters to Orange’s moves from the legendary Skayde, including the counter to the Mouse Trap. Just the type of opening match I expected from these two.

Some mutual respect afterward, with Bandido managing to don the sunglasses.

Renee Paquette is with Adam Cole. Cole will call Chris Jericho out tonight and show him the mistake he made. Orange Cassidy & Bandido pop up, expecting an interview after their match. They don’t get one. Rude, Renee!

Renee is now with Darby Allin & “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. Darby wants to settle things between them, as he was offended by the ending to Jack’s match last week. Jack agrees that they both went too far last week. Jack wishes him luck, but Darby can’t help but point out that he thinks he could have beat Jack again. Oof.

Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett: The referees keep Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Santam Singh from accompanying Jeff to ringside for this one, which seems like a smart decision. Tieup into the corner. Jeff with an armdrag, then a brief Fargo Strut before begging off in the corner. Some classic chain wrestling follows. Jeff walks on the back, teases another strut, gets broken up but it’s all Jarrett early. Arm drag, hip toss, then a bodyslam. Now there’s a strut! Dax with some chops in response. Dax runs into an elbow in the corner, then some punches & kicks in the corner. Suplex by Dax, then a legdrop for two. Dax places Jeff up top, some more chops, then Dax follows him up. Jeff fights off the superplex, Dax is down on the mat as we go to picture in picture.

Jeff drops an elbow on Dax on the apron, then sends him into a couple of different barricades. Back in the ring, Dax takes the ol’ Bret Hart bump into the turnbuckle. More strutting, then a running charge by Jeff. Sleeperhold by Jarrett. Dax with a jawbreaker to eventually break it up as we return to full picture. Punches are exchanged. Kneebreaker by JJ, Figure 4 is avoided, as is Dax’s Sharpshooter. Flying headbutt by Dax off the top gets two. Dax goes for a piledriver, blocked. Stroke is blocked, Backslide by Dax gets two. There’s a piledriver from Dax, but it only gets two. Jeff heads outside, and Dax keeps him from going too far. He sends Jeff into the barricade & back into the ring. Jeff evades the top rope dropkick. Dax fights off the Figure 4, but a catapult by Jeff gets two. A rollup by Dax out of another Figure 4 attempt gets 2. Short arm clothesline by Dax sends Jeff back outside. They set up a vertical suplex on the apron, Sonjay emerges to trip Dax up. That gets 2, but sends Dax chasing after Sonjay on the outside. That puts him in perfect position for the Stroke back in the ring, and that gets three.

Winner: Jeff Jarrett (11:11 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***3/4

I love that this show started out with two matches that were completely different that I would rate at the same level.

A celebration ensues with Jeff posing with Dax’s Tag Team Championship belt.

Tony Khan is here to announce that the Opening Ceremonies for the Owen Hart Cup will take place at Double or Nothing. The tournament will take place in Owen’s home country of Canada, and the finals will take place in Calgary.

TNT Champion Wardlow (w/Arn Anderson) vs. ? (Tony Acero maybe?): Big shot & a lariat from Wardlow. Time for the Powerbomb Symphony. There’s three, and the straps come down. Four finish the match.

Winner: Wardlow (1:32 via pinfall)

Arn cuts a promo mentioning how the NFL Draft is tomorrow. A team making a good pick can turn themselves into a dynasty. Nobody walking those halls has what Wardlow has. Arn suggests a couple of things Wardlow can learn before Christian Cage walks out with Luchasaurus. Nothing much comes of that.

Renee is with Sammy Guevara. Before Sammy can answer Renee’s question, MJF comes in and embraces the man. They don’t care about ruining the sanctity of the sport! Sammy gives MJF a vest, and MJF gives Sammy a scarf. Friends hug! And kiss!

Hulk Hogan is on a TNT reality show? Oh hell.

RJ City talks about the hustle & bustle backstage before Jon Moxley blindsides him. Mox says they have some scars to leave here on Dynamite. Claudio & Yuta are in the background and in approval. Hell of a Dynamite debut, RJ!

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin: Tay Melo comes out for the kiss before heading backstage. Poor girl is getting MJF leftovers. Speaking of the champ, he’s out for commentary duty, and pickle selling duty! Sammy with a slap, Darby with a headlock takeover, then a wristlock. Sammy flips out of it but Darby goes back to the headlock. Into the corner, some reversals lead to a satellite arm drag by Darby. Back to the headlock. Sammy kicks Darby down. Darby keeps working that headlock, then locks in a Texas Cloverleaf. How come Sting hasn’t taught this man his finisher yet? Sammy gets out of it, sends Darby into the barricade & ringpost. Darby fights back, but gets cheapshotted down to the floor. Sammy with the springboard moonsault as we go to picture in picture.

Sammy poses for the camera before sending Darby into the barricade. Back in the ring, Sammy goes for the Boston Crab, because his mentor taught him his finisher. Darby reaches the ropes. Sammy goes up top, Darby meets him but gets knocked off. Frog splash gets two. I’m distracted by the Rampage commercial and wondering how many people in the commercial actually appear on that show. We return to full screen and Sammy kills Darby with a cutter on the floor after Darby tries a suicide dive. Sammy gets a table, but gets placed on it by Darby after some strikes. Tay comes down to distract, and Sammy hits a Spanish Fly off the top into the ring for two. Darby gets placed on the table on the floor, Crazy Sammy hits the 630 through the table! Darby makes it back in the ring, which leads MJF to come down to ringside. Sammy misses in the corner, Darby kicks him back in. Sammy rolls out of Coffin Drop range. MJF throws Darby the skateboard while the referee’s back is turned, the referee turns back around, sees it and DQs Darby!

Winner: Sammy Guevara (12:46 via disqualification)

Match Rating: ***1/2

I get where the finish was going, but it was still pretty lame.

MJF & Sammy start a beatdown until Jungle Boy’s music plays, and he chases the Best Friends Ever outta there. Darby doesn’t want Jack’s help. MJF is all about them beating each other up, as the Main Event of Double or Nothing will feature him & Sammy! Darby & Jack are going back to the undercard since they both suck. Tony Schiavone cuts MJF off and calls him a prick! Tony just talked to TK, and he explains that Sammy earned a title shot at MJF at Double or Nothing, but he might not be the only one. Next week there will be a tag team match where Jungle Boy & Darby Allin will face MJF & Sammy Guevara. If Jack & Darby win, it will be a Pillars 4-Way Match at Double or Nothing for the AEW Championship! Tony tells MJF to have a nice day.

Renee tries to get an interview, but MJF & Sammy want none of it. MJF tells Sammy his car is full and he can’t give him a ride. His car is empty, in case you’re scoring at home, or even if you’re alone.

Adam Cole comes out for his interview. I like how the video replay shows how Jamie Hayter was taken out before the brutallity later in the night. Cole calls Chris Jericho out, who doesn’t immediately answer. I mean, speaking as an older man myself, it’s tough for us to immediately answer these challenges. Jericho answers via KahnTron. He calls Cole a coward for allowing the love of his life to get beaten up within a few feet of him. His guys will answer the challenge though. Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia & 2.0 start beating on Cole. Orange Cassidy & Bandido come down to try and help, but aren’t enough. RODERICK STRONG APPEARS! With the opening chords of CM Punk’s Killswitch Engage theme? Anywho, Strong clears the ring. I’ll be honest, I either had no idea or forgot that WWE released Roddy, so this is a complete surprise to me. Cole & Strong embrace!

Time for some QTV! Hobbs isn’t very happy with QT. QT promises Hobbs that he will be a champion again, which seems enough to send Hobbs away. QT tells his folks it’s time for Plan B.

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Leila Grey & Mark Sterling) vs. Taya Valykrie: If Taya uses their shared finisher (Road to Vahalla/Jaded/Glam Slam), she will be disqualified. Tieup leads nowhere, Jade with a slap. Taya with one of her own. Taya sent into the turnbuckle, Jade with her slaps but she’s sent down. Mounted punches by Taya, but Jade fights back. Shots being thrown here! Taya wth a kick. Jade tries to skin the cat but Taya sends her to the floor. Jade trips Taya into a splits on the apron, which I’m told is the hardest part of the ring. Taya gets knocked to the floor as we go to picture in picture.

Jade works Taya over during the break and talks some trash. Interesting to see her fill some time since her matches typically don’t go this long. Back to full picture & Jade misses an elbow. Taya with a mule kick and some strikes. Blue Thunder gets two for Taya. Jade fights back, Taya sent up top for a superplex. Jade with some impressive athleticism just running up top and hitting a superplex. Jade hits the Canadian Destroyer, and even though Taya is Canadian it only gets two. Taya fights out of Jaded. Sullivan Maneuver gets two. Taya sets Jade up for the Road to Valhalla, thinks better of it, then Jade rolls her up with a handful of tights for three.

Winner: Jade Cargill (8:13 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Taya seems like a good person for Jade to work with, hope this continues!

Taya is unhappy about this whole situation and nearly gives Aubrey Edwards the Road to Valhalla! That’s the wrong referee to attack, my friend. Aubrey has the highest approval rating of anybody on the AEW officiating crew.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. & Jamie Hayter are fairly decent human beings until you give them reason not to be. The Outcasts can use as many weapons as they like and send them to the hospital as many times as they like. This won’t be over until they’re sent to the bloody morgue.

Excalibur runs though upcoming Rampage & Dynamite matches. I have a tougher time keeping up with that than I do with the matches.

Bryan Danielson will join the announcers for our main event!

The Butcher & The Blade (w/Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford) vs. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis): Blade & Takeshita start. Blade with some chops in the corner, Takeshita fights back. Dropkick sends Blade down. Kenny tags in, hits some shots and we’ve got frequent tags here. YOU CAN’T ESCAPE. Tag to Takeshita in the middle of that, hits a senton for two. Kenny ranas Blade down to the floor, sets up a dive, but Kip breaks that up. Penelope protects Kip from Kenny, then Butcher hits a cross-body on the floor. Kip decides to hit a flippy move because why not, and we go to picture in picture.

The Butcher takes over in the ring. Blade hits the ol’ Spinal Tap for two. Combo sideslam/legdrop by Butcher & Blade on Kenny. Kenny & Blade exchange strikes. Some good strikes between these two. We go back full screen and we get some tags. Takeshita & Butcher go at it. Takeshita with a flying clothesline. Big boot in the corner. Takeshita hits a brainbuster for two. Blade comes in, back breaker, neckbreaker clothesline combo gets two. Kenny blocks a Natural Disaster attempt. Takeshita with the Blue Thunder on Butcher for two. Blade runs into a knee and a snap dragon. Kenny dives onto a bunch of folks on the outside, Takeshita hits the powerdrive knee on Blade for the three count!

Winners: Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita (8:40 via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Let’s see some more of Butcher & Blade doing some stuff, they’re pretty fun. Omega & Takeshita have some pretty great chemistry too.

Bryan takes the microphone and comments on how one of them looks past their prime, and the other would be a world beater if he trained with the BCC. Here come Moxley, Claudio & Yuta on the attack. The Young Bucks come out to deliver some superkicks. Omega snap dragons Moxley & avoids the screwdriver. Kenny teases the screwdriver usage on Mox, but Takeshita breaks that up! This wasn’t smart on his part, as Takeshita ends up getting the screwdriver to the head after the BCC ejects the Elite from the ring. There’s some blood as the show ends. I almost thought we’d go a show without it!