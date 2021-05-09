Tommy Dreamer Says Cesaro Could Be the Face of WWE

Tommy Dreamer is a big fan of Cesaro and recently explained why the Smackdown star could be the face of the company. Dreamer discussed Cesaro’s upcoming WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash and more on Busted Open Radio, and you can check out some highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On Cesaro’s potential as a top guy in WWE: “If I’m running the WWE, because of all the languages he speaks, I could make him the face of my company. No matter where he is on the card, you are going to get a top rated, top notch wrestling match.”

On why he believes Cesaro will be “the guy” in the company: “He will be the guy and I’ll tell you why. Because I know we’re wrestling fans and it’s like ‘how come they haven’t given this guy the ball in forever?’ I know he had a lot of positive talk when Vince McMahon had said on one of the shareholder meetings that he said he doesn’t feel Cesaro doesn’t connect with the people, maybe because of the way he speaks. That was like the first ‘are you kidding me?! This guy has it!’ And I feel he will get that Daniel Bryan reaction if they ever decide to fully pull the trigger with him, just because fans love him. You think about why they love him, it’s because of his in ring work. He’s the quarterback that always delivers, he’s the baseball player that always delivers for when you need him in the clutch. But if you need someone to bunt, you bunt.”