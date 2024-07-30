– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer compared the Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio relationship to Chyna and Eddie Guerrero from 2000. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio: “Mami and Dom really has been a throwback to Eddie and Chyna, with mamacita, and you know — all that — they’re captured so many moments; I mean, from Dom, even down to the mullet, the mustache, and you know about that history, and then now this with, you know.”

On the next episode of the storyline: “There has to be another episode of this in the sense of we need one more little cliffhanger to take us to SummerSlam. This angle will commence and move forward — good or bad — at SummerSlam, but how we get there is gonna be your key hook. Because straight up, Dominik said ‘I don’t love you.’ She left, you know, crying. How are you going to have this woman scorned?”

The heartbroken Liv Morgan must now defend her Women’s World Championship against the former champion, Rhea Ripley, on Saturday, August 3 at WWE SummerSlam. The event is being held at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.