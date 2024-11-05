Tommy Dreamer Compares Ridge Holland to Brock Lesnar

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer praised Ridge Holland in his current angle in WWE, comparing him to former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Holland: “I remember the first time I saw Ridge Holland and I was like, ‘Whoa, this guy reminds me of a future Brock Lesnar. How big he is, how muscular he was. It was the same show I saw Pete Dunne before both guys got hired. I was like, ‘These two guys have it.'”

On WWE not giving up on Holland: “I’m very glad WWE did not give up on Ridge Holland because you’re seeing what you get out of him. You know, when he first started, there was an injury, I think, with Johnny Gargano, then the whole Big E stuff — that usually gets you heat and terminated. They still see something in him.”

Ridge Holland will be in action on tomorrow’s edition of WWE NXT. He’ll be teaming with Ethan Page against NXT Champion Trick Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.