Tommy Dreamer Confirms That Laredo Kid Is Still Under TNA Contract
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
Laredo Kid made an appearance on this week’s WWE NXT, and Tommy Dreamer has confirmed that he’s still under TNA contract. Laredo Kid showed up on this week’s show and will be part of the North American Championship match at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide. Dreamer spoke on Busted Open Radio and said that he didn’t know Laredo would be there, noting that he’s still in TNA.
“Here comes Laredo Kid (on NXT),” Dreamer said (per Fightful). “I didn’t know Laredo Kid was gonna be there, and Laredo Kid’s under contract with TNA as well and I’m like, wait, he’s in AAA? I know he works there…”
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide takes place on June 7th and airs live on YouTube.
