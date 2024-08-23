Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Joe Hendry’s NXT Title Match At No Mercy

Joe Hendry is battling Ethan Page for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy next weekend, and Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the TNA star being in the title match. Hendry defeated Pete Dunne and Wes Lee on this week’s NXT to earn a shot at Page and the Championship, something Dreamer talked about on Busted Open Radio. You can see a couple highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On what it means to be in Hendry’s spot: “There’s some things where you just got to be oh so careful when you are that outsider, just because you toe the line. You also got to make sure you don’t piss off a locker room of TNA people with your representation. You can’t let them down. Also, you can’t let yourself down. You can’t let NXT down. So there’s a lot of moving parts to that when you are the performer [in a cross-promotional title match].”

On what’s next for Hendry if he loses: “If he loses, where do you go? Both brands. And if it’s just over on one, then you have to just concentrate on the, I don’t want to say a rebuild, but what is his now-goal in TNA? Those are the things you have to think about.”