Tommy Dreamer Thinks Roxanne Perez & Thea Hail Are Future WWE Main Roster Champions

Tommy Dreamer is a big believer in NXT stars Roxanne Perez and Thea Hail, labelling them as future champions on WWE’s main roster. Dreamer recently spoke about the two, who faced off at NXT Great American Bash night one, on an episode of Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the futures of both women: “I think both women are gonna be future WWE champions on the main roster, but not right now. Be happy where you’re at, because you’re being spotlighted. You’re being utilized. I think right now, you’re the best and safest where you’re at because you’re on top. And just wait for the timing to be right, ’cause timing is everything in the business.”

On not worrying about their smaller statures: “I don’t look at height. ‘Cause I look at AJ Lee. I’ll look at Zelina Vega. I look at Mickie James. Between Mickie and AJ, those are two women [where] I can see Roxanne Perez being in that mode … I don’t look at height with females being a bigger detraction. I look at opportunity and where they fit in as the bigger detraction.”