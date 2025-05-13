Tommy Dreamer Shares Stories Of Sabu’s Toughness In The Ring

Sabu was known for being an incredibly tough individual, and Tommy Dreamer shared a couple of examples of such following the ECW legend’s passing. Dreamer paid tribute to Sabu on Busted Open Radio, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Sabu getting hurt during a match with Mick Foley: “He shoots over Mick and he moonsaults the guard rail, dude, and it hits him right in the stomach and he bounced off like he just got the wind knocked out of him, how he didn’t break every one of his ribs,” Dreamer said. “And then he goes to the back ‘Agh, I think I broke every one of my ribs. Agh, how was the match? Agh! Okay. Holy s**t did you see that?'”

On his injury during his No Rope Barbed Wire match with Terry Funk in 1997: “He needed 147 stitches. He rips open his arm to the bone. The match continues and he just yells at the ref ‘Get me tape! I need tape!’ He tapes up his arm, has this insane, classic ‘Born to be Wired’ match with Terry Funk. Then in the back, we have to take the tape off and we were just opening the wound and me and the doctor and Beulah were literally holding his arm and he’s trying to stitch it. And he’s like ‘I don’t like needles; don’t give me needles’ and he’s like ‘Just go get Crazy Glue.'”