Toni Storm Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite, Signs With Company
Toni Storm is All Elite, making her AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw Storm debut as The Bunny’s opponent in the women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament qualifying match. Storm defeated The Bunny with Storm Zero.
After that, AEW announced that Storm was All Elite, confirming that she had signed with the company:
And #TheBunny @alliewrestling's opponent is none other than the highly decorated #ToniStorm making her #AEW debut! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/A9vefyHhjl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
And #ToniStorm is victorious in her #AEW debut and also qualifies for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/M9aZJ8xtIb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Welcome to the team…#ToniStorm is #AllElite#AEWDynamite https://t.co/rnLRNOwDuz pic.twitter.com/leoBda1ANe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
