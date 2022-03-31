wrestling / News

Toni Storm Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite, Signs With Company

March 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Toni Storm Image Credit: AEW

Toni Storm is All Elite, making her AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite saw Storm debut as The Bunny’s opponent in the women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament qualifying match. Storm defeated The Bunny with Storm Zero.

After that, AEW announced that Storm was All Elite, confirming that she had signed with the company:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading